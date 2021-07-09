Nikki Haley Announces Endorsements in NJ, Virginia Governor Races

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has announced endorsements in the year's only two governor races — Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey and Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

Haley, considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, announced her support of Ciattarelli on Friday through her Stand For America political action committee.

"The people of New Jersey deserve better. They're sick of sky high taxes, reckless spending, closed businesses, and rising crime," Haley said in a statement. "I'm proud to endorse Jack Ciattarelli to fix what [Gov.] Phil Murphy has broken. "

Ciattarelli, 59, served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2011-18. A Seton Hall graduate and owner of a medical publishing company, he represented the 16th legislative district which covers the west-central part of the Garden State.

"A Main Street business owner, Jack understands the importance of lowering taxes, getting New Jersey working again, and standing with law enforcement officers to keep communities safe," Haley said.

The Asbury Park Press reported Friday that Haley would campaign for Ciattarelli in New Jersey this weekend.

The former South Carolina governor was expected to appear at a private fundraiser on Sunday, when she formally will endorse Ciattarelli.

Haley's endorsement gives Ciattarelli the most high-profile backing yet in his campaign challenging Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, the Press said.

Haley also plans to campaign next week for Youngkin, 54, in Richmond, Virginia, and Northern Virginia.

"Glenn Youngkin has what it takes to get Virginia moving again. @GlennYoungkin is an experienced businessman and problem solver who will create jobs, improve schools, keep Virginians safe and deliver results for the people of Virginia," Haley tweeted Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Youngkin in May.

"Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin for winning the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia," Trump said. "Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia's economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Ciattarelli and Youngkin both trail their Democrat opponents in states that have trended blue in recent years. However, ABC News said neither race is a guarantee for Democrats.

In New Jersey, Murphy leads by between 15 and 26 percentage points, according to public polling, the Press said.

In Virginia, polls show Youngkin is running several percentage points behind former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

ABC News reported Haley endorsed Youngkin, and the current Republican governors of Texas, Maryland, North Dakota, and Tennessee in June. She also has announced support for Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa.