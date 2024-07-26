Calif. Gov. Newsom Pleads for More Police Chases in Oakland

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom pleaded with officials in his state to change their policy regarding criminal chases amid a skyrocketing crime spree, reported The Daily Caller.

Newsom sent a letter to Oakland officials, including the city's mayor, police department, and city council, imploring them to take a harder line on crime and pursue criminals who are fleeing officers. Newsom highlighted the fact that current policy does not allow this type of chase — suspects can be chased only under a certain set of circumstances.

"CHP [California Highway Patrol] has brought to my attention that they observed criminals often fleeing with impunity because it's common knowledge that the Oakland Police Department's pursuit policy allows vehicle pursuits in only very limited circumstance," Newsom wrote in the letter. "I urge you to reconsider whether OPD should be permitted to pursue suspects in more circumstances."

Oakland, whose limited pursuit policy stands as an outlier in the state, allows pursuits only in cases of "violent forcible crimes" and those involving firearms, Newsom said in the letter.

"Unlike in nearly all other California jurisdictions, local police in Oakland cannot pursue individuals suspected of committing many felonies, any misdemeanor, even if violent, and other offenses that endanger public safety, such as reckless driving, sideshow activity, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Newsom wrote.

In 2023, crime skyrocketed in Oakland from the previous year with motor vehicle theft up 44%, robbery up 38%, and violent crime up 21%.

Newsom said the pursuit policy is at least partially to blame for the overall crime increase. The governor has invested over $1.1 billion into increasing criminal penalties and broader public safety efforts.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsom will also increase state police presence in Oakland, quadrupling the force and stationing officers in Oakland 162 times per week.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, who was elected in 2022, is facing a recall election in November due, in part, to the crime wave.

"I am committed to improving public safety in Oakland and throughout California. Although we've seen some recent improvements, we owe it to our communities to continue to search for solutions. Let's continue to make progress together," the letter concluded.