Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Leftist Cancel Culture 'Moved on to Our Media'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., said Thursday on Newsmax that the left wing has "moved on to our media" in its crusade to silence conservative voices.

Joining "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Republican lawmaker called out DirecTV parent company AT&T's decision to prevent Newsmax from reaching more than 13 million of its customers.

AT&T has claimed the step was a cost-cutting measure over licensing fees demanded by Newsmax. However, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy noted that less-successful liberal channels "even with tiny ratings, get fees" from the satellite service.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

"At the very least, we should be conducting hearings finding out absolutely what's going on," D'Esposito said.

"I think what's important to focus on here is that the left-wing of our country — they are the ones who created this cancel culture. They cancel anything that is against what they believe in, and now they've moved on to our media."

In addition, the congressman backed using the lower chamber's power of the purse to end government contracts with AT&T unless the company treats conservative and liberal voices equally.

"This is not about Republicans or Democrats. This is about democracy and America," he emphasized. "We shouldn't be canceling the culture of either side."

D'Esposito further criticized a letter from House Democrats in February 2021 sent to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and others advocating to deplatform Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network.

"Just two years ago, the same individuals sent a letter trying to get Fox News off the air and OAN, and now they're moving on to Newsmax," D'Esposito stated.

"We have a following that ... lean on Newsmax to get the information they want to hear. The fact that we have people in this country trying to cancel that — it needs to stop," he added.

The One America News Network was removed from DirecTV last April, with Verizon Fios following suit in August of that year, ABC's WHTM-TV 27 reported at the time.

"I think that anyone who reads a newspaper or watches any news channel — we can make it pretty clear that Democrats have had their hand in silencing anything and anyone who speaks against what they believe in," the congressman concluded.

