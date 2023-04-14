Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Republicans Want Another Trump Term

McLaughlin & Associates President Jim McLaughlin said Friday on Newsmax that Republican primary voters want another four more years of former President Donald Trump.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McLaughlin argued that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's move not to run proves that there isn't much room for smaller candidates to gain in the primary.

"What you've consistently seen is Donald Trump has an 85-90% job approval rating among Republican primary voters right now. Why? Because he had a successful presidency," McLaughlin stated.

"On all of the issues that mattered, he was viewed as being successful. And it's really hard for the other candidates right now, and you're seeing it," he added.

McLaughlin went on to point out that Trump has a 30-point lead in national polls among Republican primary voters, with the former president well over the 50% threshold of victory.

He also said that he believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team has "been surprised by the strength of Donald Trump's support" recently.

"One of the things that's really helped Ron DeSantis is ... you look at someone like Rick Scott, who was governor for eight years before DeSantis, he did a great job," the pollster noted. "He literally cut taxes over a hundred times. He left them budget surpluses, not deficits. He was getting more money in there for education and the environment."

His comments arrive after Pompeo revealed in an interview that he would not seek the Oval Office in 2024, telling the Fox News host that "this isn't our moment."

"I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets," stated Pompeo, a former Secretary of State and Central Intelligence Agency director.

