Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Conservatives Tired of Settling for 'Half-Woke' Deals

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax that conservatives were tired of settling for "half-woke" agreements and are now demanding victory.

Joining "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday live from the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Schlapp called out the Commission on Presidential Debates for favoring liberal candidates and networks.

"The Commission on Presidential Debates is just another institution that seems to be letting us down," Schlapp said, advocating for a presidential debate boycott if there is not an equal representation of Republican and Democratic moderators.

"Even Republicans too often just want to be loved, and so they go along with half-woke," he continued. "And we don't want it anymore. We don't want any part of it."

Schlapp praised Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for pressing the commission. The RNC left the group last summer, calling it "biased" and accusing it of refusing to "enact simple and commonsense reforms."

A proposal from McDaniel that every Republican running for the party's presidential nomination in 2024 back the eventual victor was also parroted by Schlapp, who insisted that "We all should support the eventual nominee.

"I think Paul Ryan has already said that if [former President] Donald Trump is the nominee, and I think he's the likely nominee, that he wouldn't go to the RNC convention," Schlapp outlined. "So, what is a former Republican speaker saying: He's going to help reelect [President] Joe Biden? I mean, this is insanity."

He said that Ryan's statement that he would not back Trump is an important warning that conservatives should stop playing to the tune of the left-wing media.

"My wife and I have been victims of the left-wing media. They go after you. They try to destroy you. They try to destroy any conservative leader. They're trying to destroy moms and dads. They're trying to destroy Newsmax," Schlapp declared.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!