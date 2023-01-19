Giuliani to Newsmax: Does Supreme Court Want to Find the Leaker?

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's one-time attorney, told Newsmax that Supreme Court investigators might not be interested in finding the Dobbs opinion leaker.

On "Eric Bolling The Balance," Giuliani questioned the results of a probe into the individual responsible for providing Politico a draft opinion of the high court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision that sent abortion rights back to the states.

"Do they want to find the one?" the former New York City mayor said after a Supreme Court report Thursday confirmed the leaker had not yet been found.

"I mean, there's so much concern for the integrity of the court that it hurts the integrity of the court if that makes any sense," he continued. "You can go so far with the integrity of the court that you start covering up criminal conduct."

Giuliani also said that the investigation coming up empty was "incomprehensible" to him, given how small the number of people involved was.

"I've investigated cases involving thousands and thousands and thousands of people. It seems like a rather simple thing to do, to figure out who the leak is. You examine their records, you go back, and you examine the pings like they apparently did here," the former mayor explained.

He estimated that the investigation likely started out with around 50 people of interest before being narrowed down "to about 15."

Giulian's comments arrive after Trump's call earlier in the day to threaten jail time for Politico reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward if they do not reveal who the leaker is to authorities.

"They'll never find out, & it's important that they do," the former president wrote on Truth Social. "So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list."

