Report: House Judiciary to Continue Probe Into Supreme Court Dobbs Leak

The House Judiciary Committee will continue to investigate the source leak from the Supreme Court draft opinion involving the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, an anonymous source told Fox News.

Thursday's revelation from the Judiciary Committee comes just hours after the Supreme Court confirmed it has yet to identify the leaker of the high court's preliminary opinion overturning abortion as a constitutional right.

The leak occurred in May — roughly seven weeks before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision.

Fox News' sourced report runs similar to a previous pledge from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the new Judiciary Committee chairman, of House Republicans using their investigative powers to root out the original leaker for the Politico story.

Shortly after that story went public, it set off a number of pro-abortion protests in Washington, D.C., including at some conservative justices' homes.

And on June 8, police arrested a California man, Nicholas John Roske, who was charged with attempting to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Roske was nabbed in the early-morning hours outside Kavanaugh's house in the D.C. suburb of Chevy Chase, Maryland. At the time, Roske was carrying a semi-automatic Glock 17 pistol, a knife and tactical vest, according to documents filed in federal court.

This week, according to reports, the Supreme Court had pared down a list of potential leak suspects to a small group, including at least one law clerk.

The high court also released a 23-page document detailing the roughly nine-month investigation conducted by Gail Curley, the marshal of the Supreme Court.

In that analysis, the Supreme Court could not conclusively identify the person who turned over Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion to the press.

Last May, Chief Justice John Roberts characterized the Politico leak as a "betrayal," while also promising a detailed investigation into the matter.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidence of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts wrote then. "The work of the court will not be affected in any way."