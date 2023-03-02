Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Mind-Boggling' to See Conservatives Censored

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is looking forward to the House or Senate conducting oversight meetings on free speech in the coming weeks and months.

He's also eager to hear what Big Tech companies and media conglomerates have to say about censorship in America.

This process might also involve putting AT&T under the spotlight as to why DirecTV removed Newsmax from its lineup on Jan. 24 — despite Newsmax ranking as the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

"There's going to be a lot of hearings about free speech," Tuberville predicted to Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

The "activist groups [controlling the media] only want one thing to be said, one thing to be heard," said Tuberville, who joined Newsmax on-set at the CPAC 2023 conference in National Harbor, Maryland. "This country was built on people being able to talk and say what they want to say — within limits — and be heard. And it's mind-boggling to me how" this could happen.

Newsmax has "better ratings" than many of the left-leaning channels on DirecTV's lineup, noted Tuberville.

"You're being censored. It's wrong what they're doing, DirecTV, and I'm totally against it," said Tuberville. "They better watch out what they're doing, because we do have a little power up here" in the Senate.

"And we'll come after them. We need free speech. We need different opinions. We need people to communicate," lamented Tuberville. "If we don't have that, we're not going to have the country that we have," while adding the two mainstream political parties in the U.S. "need to compete."

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T and DirecTV have tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 liberal news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

