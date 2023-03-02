×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | directv | house | gop | censorship | senate

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Mind-Boggling' to See Conservatives Censored

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Thursday, 02 March 2023 10:29 PM EST

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is looking forward to the House or Senate conducting oversight meetings on free speech in the coming weeks and months.

He's also eager to hear what Big Tech companies and media conglomerates have to say about censorship in America.

This process might also involve putting AT&T under the spotlight as to why DirecTV removed Newsmax from its lineup on Jan. 24 — despite Newsmax ranking as the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

"There's going to be a lot of hearings about free speech," Tuberville predicted to Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship!

The "activist groups [controlling the media] only want one thing to be said, one thing to be heard," said Tuberville, who joined Newsmax on-set at the CPAC 2023 conference in National Harbor, Maryland. "This country was built on people being able to talk and say what they want to say — within limits — and be heard. And it's mind-boggling to me how" this could happen.

Newsmax has "better ratings" than many of the left-leaning channels on DirecTV's lineup, noted Tuberville.

"You're being censored. It's wrong what they're doing, DirecTV, and I'm totally against it," said Tuberville. "They better watch out what they're doing, because we do have a little power up here" in the Senate.

"And we'll come after them. We need free speech. We need different opinions. We need people to communicate," lamented Tuberville. "If we don't have that, we're not going to have the country that we have," while adding the two mainstream political parties in the U.S. "need to compete." 

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T and DirecTV have tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 liberal news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is looking forward to the House or Senate conducting oversight meetings on free speech in the coming weeks and months. He's also eager to hear what Big Tech companies and media conglomerates have to say about censorship in America. ...
newsmax, directv, house, gop, censorship, senate
398
2023-29-02
Thursday, 02 March 2023 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved