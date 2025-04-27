WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new york | probe | counter protest | israeli official

New York Probes Reported Counter-protest Assaults During Israeli Official's Visit

Sunday, 27 April 2025 10:03 PM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday that police were investigating a series of incidents that have erupted from clashing pro-Palestinian protests and pro-Israeli counter-protests, including the reported assault on Thursday of two women by a pro-Israeli crowd.

Demonstrations have taken place in recent days during a visit to New York by far-right Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler who has pressed for an intensification of U.S. ally Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

"The NYPD is investigating a series of incidents stemming from clashing protests on Thursday that began when a group of anti-Israel protesters surrounded the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters - a Jewish place of worship - in Brooklyn," Adams said on social media.

"Initial reports indicate that one female protester was isolated from her group, harassed by counter-protesters, and suffered injuries. In another incident, a second woman was surrounded and subjected to vile threatening by counter-protesters," he added.

A clip from the incidents had nearly 9 million views on X. Adams said police were working to identify those related to this assault and one person was arrested. He added "hate has no place" in New York City.

The New York Times reported that chants of "death to Arabs" were made and that in one of those incidents, hundreds of men and boys surrounded a woman while shouting racist and sexist profanities.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about rising Islamophobia, anti-Arab bias and antisemitism during Israel's war following an October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Ben-Gvir also faced protests during a recent visit to Yale University and on Sunday when protesters and counter-protesters clashed near a New York City synagogue where he was expected to speak. His talk was subsequently canceled, the New York Times reported.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
