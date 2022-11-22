N.Y. Gov. Hochul Signs Two Bills Aimed at Hate Crimes

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two bills on Tuesday targeting the "rising tide of hate" across the state.

The first legislation requires New Yorkers convicted of hate crimes to go through counseling and preventative measures through education as part of their sentence.

The second law creates a statewide campaign run by New York's Division of Human Rights to promote acceptance, inclusion, tolerance and diversity among New Yorkers, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Hochul extended the deadline to Feb. 28, 2023, for New York community-based organizations to receive funding for security equipment or training on preventing hate crimes via the state's $50 million Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program.

"No Asian woman of any age coming home from work should ever worry about where they stand on a subway platform," Hochul said during a press conference.

"No young Jewish boy should ever have to look over his shoulder as he is walking into a yeshiva. No trans man or woman should ever have to fear for their safety or their life."

The new state laws come only three days after a 22-year-old opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Co., killing five and injuring at least 25 others.

New York state has had its share of hate crimes. On Saturday, a brick was thrown at the front window of a New York City gay bar for the fourth time since it opened this summer.

That same day two men allegedly linked to threats targeting local synagogues were taken into custody after entering Penn Station in New York City armed with a hunting knife, gun and a 30-round magazine.

Still, the governor sees the controversial "bail reform" as a non-issue. The new aim is to target hate crimes and incidents.