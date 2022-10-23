New York Mayor Adams at Odds With City Council, Making Migrant Crisis Worse

The divide between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City Council continues to deepen the migrant crisis for the Big Apple.

More than 21,000 migrants have arrived here since spring, with many sent up by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. More migrants are anticipated to come, with Gov. Ron DeSantis planning to send migrants to Democrat strongholds.

Now, these migrants are in need of food, water, and shelter, which Adams and the City Council are failing to provide.

The mayor and Speaker Adrienne Adams have not met or held a formal discussion in more than four weeks, says the speaker’s spokesman Mandela Jones. Mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy said the two appeared together at an Oct. 6 school renaming but could not cite a more recent meeting.

According to public records, the speaker only appeared twice on the mayor’s official schedule during his first five months in office. In the past, the speaker and mayor have often butted heads but would still regularly hold check-ins.

The two showed this lack of rapport after Mayor Adams announced plans for an intake facility minutes before the speaker’s own routine press conference. She was left unaware of any of his pledged initiatives.

The friendly alliance has now devolved into a distasteful association. The mayor has refused to identify the uncooperative Council members but has insinuated the problem.

“The loudest have been the least benevolent,” said Adams at a press conference last week. “You can’t have it both ways. Either we’re in this together, or we’re not.”

Council members argue Adams fails to communicate, keeping them in the dark on plans for temporary shelters. They also claim he picks unsuitable locations for the migrants.

Meanwhile, the mayor says the city could house more migrants if legislators opened up locations within their districts.

Progressive Council member Alexa Avilés said of Adams, “When you have decided you don’t want to engage in the real critical work, gaslighting and pointing fingers is a helpful thing to do.”

