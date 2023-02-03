NY Dems Unhappy With Gov. Hochul's Proposed Ban on Flavored Tobacco

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to prohibit the in-state sale of flavored tobacco products has reportedly drawn the ire of local and regional politicians — including those from her own party.

As part of her proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, Hochul, a Democrat, wants to ban all flavored tobacco products and increase the state's cigarette tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack.

"It's harsh legislation, it's unjust," said New York Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, D-Yonkers, according to the New York Post. "It's not equitable to say: 'Stop smoking hookah but you can go smoke pot.'"

Sayegh, a Jordanian-American who has represented the 90th District of the New York State Assembly since 2019, reasoned that Hochul's proposal could lead to closures of hookah bars in the state, which would be "unfair" to Middle Eastern and South Asian New Yorkers.

"I enjoy smoking hookah — I don't abuse it — once in a while. It's very enjoyable. It's a cultural experience," Sayegh noted to the Post.

Hochul's proposal could also be construed as a not-so-subtle message to young smokers in the state, or those thinking of taking up vaping or smoking cigarettes.

But other Democrats or left-leaning groups aren't seeing the benefits of Hochul's proposal.

Guy Bentley, director of The Center for Consumer Freedom, warned of adverse economic consequences in an Op-Ed piece for the New York Daily News.

Regarding Hochul's budget proposal, Bentley wrote, "Banning menthol cigarettes would put rocket boosters under the illicit tobacco market and reduce state revenues."

Bentley continued: "Hochul should abandon the proposed ban. Youth smoking is at its lowest rate in decades and has almost disappeared in the state.

"With safer nicotine alternatives making traditional smoking increasingly obsolete, public health can continue to improve without a menthol ban that would surely bring negative racial justice implications and usher in criminal punishments that would disproportionately impact New York's minority communities," added Bentley.

New York Assemblyman Kenny Burgos, D-Bronx, would have advised Hochul against touting an "outright ban" of hookah businesses that had already been granted a state license of operations.

"I think tobacco has always been a driver of negative health in New York and especially my neighborhood, but I think with New York City allowing licensing of hookah establishments it wouldn't be wise to outright ban a business sanctioned by New York City," said Burgos.

On the flip side, New York NAACP State President Hazel Dukes has reportedly aligned with Hochul's in-state ban of tobacco products.