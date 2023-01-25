Gov. Hochul Weighing Options After N.Y. Court Blocks Last Vax Mandate

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering all potential avenues after a state judge struck down the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers earlier this month.

In an interview with NBC's WHEC-TV 10, the governor said all options were on the table regarding litigation and that the state has invested "$20 billion to bring back the healthcare system" to alleviate staffing shortages.

Healthcare staffing is "a problem, but I don't think the answer is to have someone who comes in who is sick, be exposed to someone who can give them coronavirus, give them COVID-19," Hochul stated.

"I think everybody who goes into a healthcare facility or nursing home should have the assurance ... that we have taken all steps to protect the public health, and that includes making sure that those who come in contact with them at their time of most vulnerability ... will not pass on the virus," she added.

Hochul's comments arrive after New York Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri ruled on Jan. 13 that the state's vaccine requirement was now "null, void, and of no effect," citing concerns with the governor's scope of authority.

"Respondents are clearly prohibited from mandating any vaccination outside of those specifically authorized by the Legislature," Neri wrote. "The sections cited by Respondents provide nothing more than general grants of power. Reading those sections in the manner urged by Respondents would render Public Health Law §§206, 613, 2164, and 2165 meaningless."

Shortly after the decision, the New York State Department of Health stressed to The Associated Press that the mandate was effective at protecting individuals most at-risk for severe symptoms and their caregivers.

"The requirement is a critical public health tool," the agency said. "The State Health Department strongly disagrees with the judge's decision and is exploring its options."