Poll: Only 20 Percent of NH Residents Want Biden to Run Again

Only one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire residents want President Joe Biden to seek another term in the White House, as his favorability has fallen to an all-time low in the state, according to a new poll released by the University of New Hampshire (UNH).

An overwhelming 74% of New Hampshire residents do not want Biden to run again in 2024, while 20% do and 6% are unsure. The state holds the nation’s first presidential primary.

The results came on the heels of at least three other polls showing that Biden’s approval rating is at record lows, according to Politico.

“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said.

Other results from the poll include:

When likely 2024 Democratic primary voters in the state were asked their first choice for president in the next election, Biden, at 16%, was behind Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at 17%. Following them were Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who both received 10% support.

The percentage of Democrats who want Biden to run again has dropped dramatically since this time last year, from 74% to 31%.

The poll also shows concern for Biden’s age, with 78% of respondents overall saying they were at least somewhat concerned, including 75% of Democrats.

Biden’s favorability is at an all-time low of 22%, with his unfavorability at 59%, for a negative rating of 37 percentage points. This marks a severe drop in that category, as last year at this time his favorability rating was at plus 1 percentage point.

The survey was carried out from July 21-25 among 1,043 New Hampshire adults, including 430 likely 2024 Democratic primary voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.