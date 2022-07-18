CNN Poll: Most Americans Upset With Biden, Economy

In more bad news for President Joe Biden, the latest CNN polling shows most Americans believe the country is in its worst shape since 2009, and the economy is the worst since 2011.

And 7 in 10 say Biden isn't doing enough about America's most serious issues.

The poll, conducted by SSRS, showed Biden's approval rating holding at 38%, with a 62% disapproval rate. Even worse, approval for his handling of the economy was 30% and for handling inflation, 25%

Inflation is hitting most Americans hard. Seventy-five percent said inflation and the cost of living was the most important factor their family faces. One year ago, 43% said inflation was the biggest factor.

In bad news for members of his party facing midterm elections, Biden's approval among Democrats has gone down 13 points since a spring poll (from 86% to 73%.) His numbers for Republicans and independents have held even.

The president has also seen a slide in approval from Democrats in how he has handled the economy. Sixty-two percent currently approve; 71% did in the spring. As for inflation, he squeaks by with 51% approval from his own party, 47% disapproval.

Biden's approval among people of color has fallen below 50%. The number is now 45%, down from 54% in the spring. The drop, CNN notes, includes a 6-point drop with Black adults and a 9-point drop with Hispanic adults.

Black adults have been among Biden's strongest backers, but he has lost them on his handling of the economy and inflation. Among Black adults, 47% approve and 52% disapprove on the economy; 34% approve and 65% disapprove on inflation.)

And of Americans who do approve of Biden's presidency overall, few strongly approve: just 12%. Forty-three percent say they strongly disapprove.

Americans' belief in the economy and how the country is doing overall is very negative and getting worse.

The percentage of the public that says things are going badly for the country has risen 11 points since spring to 79%. That is the highest in the CNN poll since February 2009, and short of the worst of all time (November 2008) by just 4 points.

The shift is largely among Democrats, CNN notes, as well as among people of color.

A mere 18% say the economy is in good shape, with 82% saying it is in poor shape. Sixty-four percent believe the economy is already in a recession.

Asked about the biggest economic problem they face, one poll participant said, "Prices on everything just keeps getting higher and higher. is it going to stop?"

"I work 40+ hours and can barely afford to survive. With the price of gas and price of food so high, I don't see how anyone can have extra money to do anything other than work," another said.

Meanwhile, the public doesn't feel like Biden's focus has moved to inflation as theirs has. Sixty-eight percent say he hasn't paid enough attention to America's most pressing issues, up 10% from November.

Biden is also losing support most on this issue among Democrats and people of color as well as those under age 35.

While Biden's approval on immigration and Ukraine, 39% and 46% respectively, are better, majorities still disapprove.