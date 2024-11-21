Next Atty. Gen. Must End Lawfare, Restore Accountability

OPINION

Justice Dept. and State, Local Attorney Generals Must End Systemic Lawfare - Now!

The tragic death of Jordan Neely has opened a glaring window into the failures of the system meant to protect society's most vulnerable.

On that fateful train, not only did the system let Neely down, but it also failed Daniel Penny and every other passenger who witnessed the heartbreaking events unfold.

The protests that erupted in response to this incident raise an important question: where were these voices of outrage when Neely, a homeless man whose mother was murdered when he was a young boy, desperately needed help?

The reality is that the system continues to neglect the needs of countless others living in the shadows, while large non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receive billions without accountability.

The protests following Neely's death and during this trial were undoubtedly loud, but they missed a fundamental point.

The outcry seemed to focus on the tragic end result rather than addressing the root causes of homelessness and mental health issues that plague cities today.

It's easy to rally against a single event, yet much harder to confront the ongoing crisis of homelessness and the emotional struggles faced by many individuals.

How many other people like Neely are still living in the subway system, invisible to those who pass by?

The absence of protest for these individuals highlights a troubling reality: society often reacts to tragedies rather than preventing them.

Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg, has a crucial role in this narrative.

Instead of channeling resources toward politically motivated cases, he should be investigating the very NGOs claiming to assist the homeless.

A grand jury report is necessary to uncover the truth about how these organizations operate and whether they truly fulfill their mission.

Billions of dollars are allocated to these NGOs, yet the results remain dismal.

Where is the accountability? By focusing on these entities, Bragg could help reshape the system, ensuring that funds are used effectively to support those in need, rather than perpetuating a cycle of despair you read about in headlines on a daily basis.

Real lives are affected by these headlines.

The victims involved reach out to me daily, sharing their stories of trauma and pain, hoping for change.

Yet, when the focus is lost in political diversions, the true victims suffer.

The voices of victims are drowned out by the noise of political agendas.

The current approach not only compounds their pain but also perpetuates a system that continues to fail them.

It's essential to bring attention back to crime victims and advocate for a system that prioritizes their well-being over political squabbles.

The next U.S. attorney general could bring a refreshing approach to justice and accountability and should be unafraid to confront the issues that others shy away from, including those affecting victims of violence and injustice.

In a society where many leaders have abandoned their oaths to protect the public, the next chief lawyer of the United States should be representative of an agent of change to shake up the status quo.

Their commitment to fighting for victims should inspire a new wave of accountability, compelling those in power to refocus their efforts on those who truly need help.

The landscape of justice today is filled with individuals who have lost sight of their responsibilities, often prioritizing political gain over the needs of the constituents they pledge to serve.

Progressive prosecutors and political figures must be reminded that their roles involve serving the public, not advancing their own agendas.

The next attorney general's leadership could instill a sense of urgency and responsibility among those who have grown complacent.

The call for action is not just a rallying cry; it's a demand for change that seeks to restore the integrity of the system.

The current system has failed Jordan Neely and countless others who find themselves struggling in silence.

It's failing all of us.

The protests emergent in response to his death, must be directed toward addressing the underlying issues that lead to such tragedies.

Investigating NGOs and holding them accountable is a necessary step in this process.

The next attorney general's leadership must usher in a new era of accountability, one that places the needs of victims above political interests.

It's time to demand change, to advocate for those who are often overlooked, and ensure that no one is left behind in the shadows. The future depends on the ability to confront these challenges head-on and forge a path toward a more just and compassionate society.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Attorney General Letitia "Tish" James should take note and see how it’s done, and adhere to the principles of accountability.

Jennifer Harrison is the executive director of The Victims Rights Reform Council and the founder of Victims Rights NY.