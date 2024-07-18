Report: Pelosi Backs Schiff Call for Biden to Bow Out

White House officials believe former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed a call by Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif., for President Joe Biden to step aside in the presidential race, and she has told Biden he can't win the Nov. 5 election, a top White House source with knowledge of the matter said.

Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday that he has "serious concerns" about whether Biden can defeat Republican challenger Donald Trump, the first Democrat to come out after the Saturday assassination attempt against the former president.

Biden's campaign had believed that the shooting, in which Trump sustained a wound to the right ear, had tamped down calls for him to step aside in the 2024 race before Schiff's statement.

"Nancy is all over this. She doesn't miss. Schiff wouldn't move without her approval," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi is "convinced public sentiment is against POTUS (president of the United States) and he can't change it," the source added.

Pelosi, one of the most influential members of Biden's party and a fixture in Washington for decades, and Schiff, a former chair of the House intelligence committee, represent California districts in the House. Pelosi's office and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Some Democrat congressional lawmakers called on Biden to step aside in the race amid concerns about his fitness for the job at age 81 and his standing in opinion polls as the election draws nearer.

A Democrat aide said Pelosi's main "unofficial" nongovernmental job for some 25 years has been to work to ensure that Democrats have a majority in the House, a chamber now narrowly controlled by Republicans.

"If your personal mission on the unofficial side is to win the House majority, obviously your calculus would be that this is not a tenable situation," the aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said of Biden's candidacy and the drag it could have on Democratic candidates in House races this year.

"If the numbers are accurate that Biden has cratered so much in the swing districts that he can't conceivably win and he's falling behind Hillary's 2016 numbers, you would need a historic level of ticket splitting for ... our candidates to have any chance of winning," the aide added, referring Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in the 2016 U.S. election.

"And, frankly, that just seems unlikely," the aide said.

Pelosi likes to quote from a speech by former President Abraham Lincoln in leadership meetings, the White House source noted. In the speech, Lincoln said, "With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed."

"I don't think I would have said he's getting out of the race" before the public push from top Democratic leaders, the source said of Biden. "I hadn't seen a single crack from him but now who knows?"

"There is a path" to victory "but it's going to be hard. It will not be easy for Kamala," the source added, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, who potentially would replace Biden as the Democrat presidential nominee.

Democrats are "doing this to ourselves. It is disappointing but we have to get through it, with or without a change" to the ticket, the source said, adding that there is "no other choice."