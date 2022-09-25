Pelosi Booed at Climate-Change Music Fest in NYC's Central Park

Revelers at New York City's Global Citizen music festival booed and heckled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., when she got on the Central Park stage Saturday night.

The climate-change concert goers did not want to hear from the California Democrat as they waited for the next band to come on, according to reports.

"Let's go!" some shouted above the mix of boos and a smattering of cheers, social media videos from the event showed.

Pelosi, who told the crowd she would keep her remarks short to not delay the music, hailed the hundreds of billions being spent on climate-change initiatives, hoping to achieve "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents."

"As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens," Pelosi told the crowd, which was jeering and booing her.

"It's thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer. It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis."

Pelosi then went backstage to take pictures with Nick Jonas' wife, actor and activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, and her husband Paul Pelosi.

"Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!" the Global Citizen Twitter account wrote Saturday night.

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers played at the concert.