Rep. Mace Teases S.C. Governor Run Ahead of Announcement

The upcoming Myrtle Beach town hall of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is being hosted by "Nancy Mace for Governor," another hint the Republican congresswoman is close to launching a campaign for governor in her hometown, reports The Associated Press.

Mace last weekend told Fox News she would be "making her decision in the coming days" and that she was "definitely leaning toward running for statewide office in South Carolina for governor."

"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can't watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke. It's gone woke over the last couple of years," she added.

Mace is already leading a hypothetical 2026 GOP gubernatorial field in new polling, according to the South Carolina Policy Council.