WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy mace | south carolina | governor | 2026 election | gop

Rep. Mace Teases S.C. Governor Run Ahead of Announcement

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 02:06 PM EDT

The upcoming Myrtle Beach town hall of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is being hosted by "Nancy Mace for Governor," another hint the Republican congresswoman is close to launching a campaign for governor in her hometown, reports The Associated Press.

Mace last weekend told Fox News she would be "making her decision in the coming days" and that she was "definitely leaning toward running for statewide office in South Carolina for governor."

"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can't watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke. It's gone woke over the last couple of years," she added.

Mace is already leading a hypothetical 2026 GOP gubernatorial field in new polling, according to the South Carolina Policy Council.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The upcoming Myrtle Beach town hall of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is being hosted by "Nancy Mace for Governor," another hint the Republican congresswoman is close to launching a campaign for governor in her hometown, reports The Associated Press.
nancy mace, south carolina, governor, 2026 election, gop
126
2025-06-31
Thursday, 31 July 2025 02:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved