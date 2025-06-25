Rep. Mace to Newsmax: I Trust President Trump, Not Legacy Media

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax Wednesday she doesn't believe reports that the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities did little long-term damage.

President Donald Trump disputed the claim while speaking at the NATO Summit Thursday, noting Iran's nuclear sites were destroyed.

"I trust the president. I trust Donald J. Trump," Mace said on "National Report." "Everything that he has stated so far this presidency — and in the last one — has remained true. He's been right about everything. I don't trust the legacy media. I don't trust CNN, especially, or any fake news that spread the rumor of the Russia hoax or that said that Hunter Biden's laptop wasn't real."

Mace said the legacy media works to lie, cheat, and steal to hurt Trump and American interests.

"I can't imagine that 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs didn't do anything," Mace said. "This is a program that the legacy media said didn't exist just a few weeks ago. But now they're saying, 'Oh, it was only partially harmed.' We know that it did significant damage, and I will be getting briefed. And I trust President Trump and Secretary [Marco] Rubio and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth to tell us the truth. I don't trust the mainstream media at all on this."

Mace said Trump made the right decision to attack Iran.

"Who do you believe? You believe the guy who told you the truth and has been right all along, which is President Trump," Mace said. "I've thanked him over and over again. The truth will come out that Donald Trump was once again right about this, like everything else."

