WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nancy mace | south carolina | austin mccubbin | donald trump

Top Mace Adviser Quits, Cites 'Loyalty' to Trump

By    |   Monday, 01 December 2025 04:04 PM EST

A top adviser to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., in her 2026 campaign for governor resigned Monday because the congresswoman has been disloyal to President Trump, according to a post on X.

Austin McCubbin, who formerly served as South Carolina state director for President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, wrote in his post that he could no longer work for Mace since she "has yet again decided to turn her back on MAGA to hug the political cactus that is the [Sen.] Rand Paul  + [Rep.] Thomas Massie wing of the Party."

McCubbin said Mace took advantage of his "Team Trump status" while failing to pay him and has now "fully embraced" a Paul-aligned super PAC, including encouraging a friend to provide seven-figure funding.

"I am 100% breaking with her campaign out of loyalty to the President," he wrote.

He argued that Mace is effectively serving as a proxy for Paul's 2028 presidential ambitions and ignored McCubbin's warnings about the risks.

McCubbin urged Trump allies and South Carolina supporters to drop Mace, saying the state needs a candidate with the loyalty of Gov. Henry McMaster.

"Governor McMaster has been a great governor. He has been very loyal to the President," McCubbin said.

"South Carolina needs someone cut from the same cloth, where you know their word is their bond.”

A spokesperson for the Mace campaign said in a statement: "Mr. McCubbin didn't raise a dime for the campaign or better yet, never even bothered showing up.

"When he demanded $10,000 a month for 'services' and was told no, he ran straight to X. Good luck with that.

"Nancy Mace has stood with President Trump since Day ONE. Mr. McCubbin said it himself: 'Nancy Mace will be the most pro-Trump and America First Governor in the country,'" the statement said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A top adviser to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., in her campaign for governor resigned Monday because the congresswoman has been disloyal to President Trump, according to a post on X.
nancy mace, south carolina, austin mccubbin, donald trump
297
2025-04-01
Monday, 01 December 2025 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved