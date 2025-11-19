Rep. Nancy Mace to Force Vote on Censure of GOP Rep. Mills

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is planning to introduce a privileged resolution Wednesday to force a vote on censuring fellow Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and stripping him of his committee assignments.

Once introduced, Republican leadership would have to act within two legislative days, meaning a vote on the matter would be expected to take place by Friday.

Mace shared the full text of her resolution on X, saying she intends to offer it on the House floor Wednesday afternoon "to censure Rep. Cory Mills for alleged stolen valor, arms deals he's under investigation for, and alleged abuses toward women."

According to the text, the resolution seeks to remove Mills from the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

The resolution alleges Mills violated federal law and House rules by benefiting from nearly $1 million in federal munitions contracts awarded to his companies while serving in Congress, pursued or held foreign arms-related contracts despite serving on national security committees, and failed to properly disclose financial interests while accepting potentially unlawful campaign contributions.

It further accuses him of misrepresenting his military service and the circumstances surrounding his Bronze Star, including providing a recommendation form that a senior officer denies signing and citing incidents disputed by multiple service members.

Additionally, the resolution details two separate allegations of violence or threats against former romantic partners — one involving a 2025 domestic assault investigation in Washington, D.C., for which police found probable cause to arrest him, and another involving threats to release intimate images — culminating in a Florida court issuing an injunction for protection against dating violence.

Mills' alleged conduct "affects the dignity and integrity of the proceedings of the House and brings discredit upon the House," the resolution stated.

The development comes as tensions among Republicans have reportedly risen over failed attempts to censure Democrats that have afforded Mills a modicum of protection.

In recent months, Democrats have unveiled three separate efforts to censure Mills, with each being a retaliatory move in response to a GOP attempt to censure a Democrat member. When the censures of those Democrats failed, so too did the party's attempt to censure Mills.

One of those censure attempts came after the House in September rejected Mace's effort to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for comments she reposted about the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Facing a retaliatory censure at the time, Mills was one of four Republican votes that spared Omar from censure. He has reportedly denied his vote was an attempt at political self-preservation.