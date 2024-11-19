Musk Extols Gaetz for AG Post: 'Hammer of Justice'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk fully endorsed Matt Gaetz for attorney general, calling the former Florida congressman "the 'Judge Dredd' America needs to clean up a corrupt system."

"Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice," Musk said in a post to X.

Musk, tapped by Trump to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy, said Gaetz has "3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind."

Musk's public support for Gaetz comes amid angst over a House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz, the public release of which remains in question. Although Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination, pressure continues to mount for the committee to release the report, so it can be used to vet Gaetz in his Senate confirmation hearings.

Gaetz has been the subject of the ethics investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Gaetz was also investigated by the Justice Department over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl. In 2023, his office said that he had been told by prosecutors that he would not face criminal charges.

Musk brushed aside the allegations.

"As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty," Musk said in a second post. "If AG Garland … could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed."

The House Ethics panel is meeting Wednesday where it's expected members will vote on whether to release the report.