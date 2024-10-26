X Boosts Election Conspiracies, False Stories About Harris

X, the social media platform owned by Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk, has been boosting election conspiracy theories with artificial intelligence-powered trending topics, reported NBC News.

The news outlet identified false stories pushed on X's "stories for you" feature, including debunked allegations of wrongdoing related to unfounded claims of wrongdoing in Maricopa County, Arizona; an unsupported claim that a voting machine in Tarrant County, Texas, was "flipping" votes; and unfounded allegations by X users that Vice President Kamala Harris used cocaine in the White House and that she attended parties hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The posts were in X's "explore" section, which uses Musk's AI software, Grok.

Musk has shared some of the conspiracy theories.

Representatives for X have not returned requests for comment from NBC News.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.