NYT: Musk's $1M Petition Raises Legal Questions

The New York Times wrote on Sunday that Elon Musk's "The America PAC" may be raising legal questions for its random awarding of one million dollars to registered voters in swing states.

The Times begins its piece with a quote from the U.S. election code, writing, "Federal law says it is a crime for someone who 'pays or offers to pay or accepts payment either for registration to vote or for voting.' Guidance from the Justice Department says that includes 'anything having monetary value, including cash, liquor, lottery chances, and welfare benefits such as food stamps.'"

However, when asked by Fox News if awarding money for signing Musk's petition — not registering to vote — violated any campaign laws, former commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, Bradley Smith, responded, "I think the answer is no."

"He's not limiting the offer to someone who makes a new registration in any way. I think it would be very hard to show this violates the law. Even if it has the effect of getting some people to vote or to register," Smith added.

Smith went on to note that while the petition doesn't discriminate between party affiliations, if it is seen to help the Trump campaign, people will likely make "hay" of it.