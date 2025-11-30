Sen. Mullin: Trump Not Sending Troops Into Venezuela

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., dismissed speculation that President Donald Trump intends to launch strikes in Venezuela or send American forces into the country.

Instead, Mullin said Sunday that Trump's actions — from striking drug-running vessels to warning about Venezuela's airspace — show a president being "proactive" in cutting off the flow of narcotics into the U.S.

Mullin made the comments in an interview with CNN.

"He's made it very clear we're not going to put troops into Venezuela," Mullin said on "State of the Union." "What we're trying to do is protect our own shores."

On Saturday, Trump warned pilots to "exercise caution" near Venezuela's airspace.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," the president posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Mullin said that does not foreshadow airstrikes.

"He has not committed to that either. He is protecting the United States by being very proactive," Mullin said.

He added, "This is what peace through strength looks like. We're not going to wait until you come to us. We're going to go to you if you threaten our country."

U.S. military interdiction efforts include bombs on drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Since the campaign ramped up in September, the operations have targeted dozens of boats and resulted in more than 80 reported deaths.

U.S. Southern Command has increased its presence in the Caribbean, flying simulated attack runs and deploying assets, especially the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group, including Navy destroyers, F-35B jets, and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

In a statement, the command said the enhanced posture would help "detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities."

The intensified pressure is aimed at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who reportedly pushed for sweeping amnesty for himself, his family, and his senior aides during a phone call with Trump last week.

Instead, Trump reportedly told the embattled leader to abandon his demands and leave the country. People familiar with the call said Trump warned Maduro that the U.S. would escalate military actions if he refused to leave.