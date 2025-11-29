Wall Street Journal: Maduro Requests Amnesty in Call With Trump

President Donald Trump reportedly rebuffed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's push for sweeping amnesty during a phone call last week, telling the embattled leader and his senior aides to abandon their demands and leave the country as U.S. pressure intensifies.

Trump and Maduro discussed a broad amnesty proposal during a phone call last week, people familiar with the exchange told The Wall Street Journal.

Maduro reportedly asked for general amnesty for himself, his senior aides, and their families.

Many of those individuals face U.S. sanctions or criminal indictments tied to corruption, drug trafficking, and human rights abuses.

People familiar with the call said Trump rejected the request and warned Maduro that the United States would escalate military actions if he refused to leave Venezuela.

Trump also told key regime officials, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, to flee the country, according to the same sources.

Two days after the call, Trump publicly signaled a more rigid posture.

During Thanksgiving remarks at Mar-a-Lago, he said potential land strikes against Venezuela could begin soon.

"The land is easier. That's going to start very soon. We warned them, stop sending poison into our country," he said.

On Saturday, Trump posted a message declaring that the airspace surrounding Venezuela should be treated as closed.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," he wrote.

The Federal Aviation Administration pointed to a Notice to Airmen issued last week advising pilots to use caution because of "the worsening security situation and heightened military activity."

U.S. carriers have already halted flights to Venezuela.

U.S. Southern Command has increased its presence in the Caribbean, flying simulated attack runs and deploying assets, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, Navy destroyers, F-35B jets, and MQ-9 Reaper drones. In a statement, the command said the enhanced posture would help "detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, during a visit to the Dominican Republic, received authorization for U.S. aircraft to refuel and for equipment transport tied to counter-narcotics missions.

Hegseth later wrote: "We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists."