WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mullin | trump | jan. 6 | pardons

Sen. Mullin: Trump Will 'Do What's Right' on Jan. 6 Pardons

By    |   Sunday, 04 August 2024 08:56 PM EDT

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said he is confident that if elected, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will "do what's right for the American people" when it comes to potentially pardoning Jan. 6 capitol rioters, reports The Hill.

"I believe President Trump will take a look at it and he'll do what he feels like is best. I have my complete faith in President Trump that he pays attention to every little detail, and he will do what's right for the American people," Mullin said in an interview with CNN.

Trump had previously made a campaign pledge to pardon all Jan. 6 rioters if elected.

Mullin, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, helped capital police barricade the doors to the House chamber when rioters tried to break in.

Mullin said a clear distinction needs to be made between violent rioters who deserve to serve their time and those who were unfairly labeled.

"These individuals that I feel like they have locked up right now, they were caught up in the political environment. They were thrown into a court system that there was no way they're going to get a fair system," he said.

"And I believe that President Trump is going to take a hard look at that. And those what were innocent, they should be relooked at and hopefully pardoned by [the] president."

Mullin said the rioters who physically attacked police officers committed a crime for which they need to pay.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said he is confident that if elected, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will "do what's right for the American people" when it comes to potentially pardoning Jan. 6 capitol rioters, reports The Hill.
mullin, trump, jan. 6, pardons
242
2024-56-04
Sunday, 04 August 2024 08:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved