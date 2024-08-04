Sen. Mullin: Trump Will 'Do What's Right' on Jan. 6 Pardons

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said he is confident that if elected, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will "do what's right for the American people" when it comes to potentially pardoning Jan. 6 capitol rioters, reports The Hill.

"I believe President Trump will take a look at it and he'll do what he feels like is best. I have my complete faith in President Trump that he pays attention to every little detail, and he will do what's right for the American people," Mullin said in an interview with CNN.

Trump had previously made a campaign pledge to pardon all Jan. 6 rioters if elected.

Mullin, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, helped capital police barricade the doors to the House chamber when rioters tried to break in.

Mullin said a clear distinction needs to be made between violent rioters who deserve to serve their time and those who were unfairly labeled.

"These individuals that I feel like they have locked up right now, they were caught up in the political environment. They were thrown into a court system that there was no way they're going to get a fair system," he said.

"And I believe that President Trump is going to take a hard look at that. And those what were innocent, they should be relooked at and hopefully pardoned by [the] president."

Mullin said the rioters who physically attacked police officers committed a crime for which they need to pay.