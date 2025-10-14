WATCH TV LIVE

MSNBC Slammed for Snubbing Kirk Ceremony Coverage

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 11:05 PM EDT

Conservative pundits and commentators blasted MSNBC on Tuesday as "disgusting" and "pathetic" for being the only major news outlet that refused to air the White House ceremony awarding the late Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Donald Trump presented the highest civilian honor to Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative leader, who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University last month in Orem, Utah.

The ceremony, held in the Rose Garden, was carried live on Newsmax.

"In a pathetic, biased tantrum, MSNBC — the propaganda arm of the radical left — stands alone as the ONLY network boycotting President Trump's heroic Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk, proving once again they're too cowardly to cover real American patriotism," Republican commentator Eric Deters said in a post on X.

Eric Daugherty, assistant news director at Florida's Voice, called the move "disgusting."

"Instead, they are attacking Trump's tariffs and economy. Vile and filled with hate," he said in a post on X.

"Shame on you MSNBC," content creator Dave Bondy said in a post.

"Even CNN carried the remarks live."

In addition, the ceremony was aired on ABC News, NBC News, NewsNation, One America News, Fox News, and Right Side Broadcasting Network, Mediaite reported.

The ceremony coincided with what would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday. The Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot on Sept. 10.

"Charles James Kirk was a visionary and one of the greatest figures of his generation. ... He knew that the fight to preserve our heritage is waged not only on the battlefield, and in the halls of power ... but also in the hearts of our nation's youth," Trump said in his remarks.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

