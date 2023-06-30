Report: No Labels Derides MoveOn's Probe Request

The No Labels political organization pushing to establish a third-party presidential candidate for the 2024 election punched back at the progressive political group MoveOn Friday. MoveOn sent a letter to various secretaries of state nationwide asking them to investigate No Labels, The Hill reports.

According to the report, the news outlet obtained a letter No Labels sent to the several secretaries of state MoveOn contacted about opening an investigation, saying the progressive group, formed during the administration of former President Bill Clinton, was "making false and misleading assertions about No Labels' ballot access effort in states nationwide."

"To date, No Labels has obtained ballot access in numerous states," The Hill reported the letter reading. "In each state, our practices and those of our vendors are completely above board and are supervised by attorneys and other elections law experts."

Authored by No Labels' co-chairs, the letter informed the officials that it was observing all of the relevant laws in the various states where it was trying to get on the ballot.

"No Labels is following all state procedures to gain ballot access now and we are not working on behalf of, or against, any candidate," The Hill reported the letter saying. "We are gaining support as polls show millions of Americans want the possibility of a new alternative."

MoveOn's letter to officials said No Labels was "misleading voters" in trying to garner support for its ballot placement.

"We are writing to inform you about our grave concern about the activities of a political organization called 'No Labels' that may be operating in your state and has been flagged by another state election official for potentially misleading voters," MoveOn Political Action's executive director, Rahna Epting, wrote to Illinois Democrat Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, in a separate report June 28, according to The Hill.

Maine Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told voters in her state in May that No Labels was misleading them by claiming a petition recipients were asked to sign allowing ballot access was actually a registration to change political parties, the report said.

"In every state where No Labels is active, we are crystal clear about what we are doing and why," No Labels' chief strategist, Ryan Clancy, said in a statement published in The Messenger. "We are offering Americans a choice they so obviously want in 2024 and we are following both the letter and spirit of all applicable election laws."