Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Georgia Recount 'a Sham and a Hoax and a Fix'

Political strategist and Newsmax analyst Dick Morris on Friday blasted the presidential ballot recount underway in Georgia, declaring that the process is a ''sham and a hoax and a fix.''

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s ''Spicer & Co.,'' Morris offered a video of Republican monitors at a hand-count of ballots in Georgia.

"Inspectors are far away from the table … [they] can’t see the ballots,'' Morris said of the footage.

''This is the recount that is supposed to solve the problems,'' he added. ''It’s absurd.

"They did not permit the envelopes to be examined,'' Morris said. ''A lot of absentee ballots ought to be thrown out" and were not, he pointed out.

"This is a sham and a hoax and a fix,'' Morris declared.

''I did polling … and I’m convinced that Trump won'' the election, Morris asserted.

''It’s easier to steal paper ballots than machine ballots,'' he said. ''Now with the supposed recounting taking place, we see in that video how absurd the notion is."

The hand count of votes in Georgia began Friday.

