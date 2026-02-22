Burgum: Greenland Key Part of US Defense

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Greenland remains important for American national security.

"If you look at geographically, where it's positioned, it is like the end cap opposite of Alaska, and if you want to protect North America and the United States from missiles and drones coming over the top of the North Pole, Greenland is a key part of the defense of the United States of America," Burgum said Sunday on "The Cats Roundtable."

Greenland, Denmark, and the U.S. last month launched diplomatic talks to resolve tensions following months of strain within the NATO alliance over President Donald Trump's repeated comments that America should acquire the Arctic island.

Burgum said details are still being worked out on an agreement outlining what role the U.S. would have in Greenland's future and its mineral rights.

"There's so much opportunity there for everything," Burgum said. "With President Trump understanding the strategic importance to the American public, for both safety and for the economy, good things are coming ahead for the U.S. and for Greenland."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said last week that she and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen held a constructive meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio but warned that Trump's desire to acquire Greenland had not changed.

The interior secretary said an agreement is needed because of the threat China poses to the island.

"The way it currently sits right now, China could just keep moving in there. That represents a real threat to us in the United States," Burgum said.

"President Trump cares about the safety of the American people," Burgum added. "He also cares about economic prosperity, and that's why every day he gets up knowing that you can't separate energy strategy from the economy.

"You can't separate it from national security."

On Sunday, Denmark's military said its Arctic command forces evacuated a crew member of a U.S. submarine off the coast of Greenland for urgent medical treatment.

Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, alleging many people there are sick and not receiving care.

"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his special envoy for Greenland.

Frederiksen defended Denmark's healthcare system on Sunday, writing on Facebook that she was "happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it's not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment.

"You have the same approach in Greenland," she said, before adding: "Happy Sunday to you all" in front of a blushing, smiling emoji.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.