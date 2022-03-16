Monmouth: Strong Bipartisan Support for Sanctions on Russia

A new poll shows that Americans from both major parties support the United States' economic sanctions on Russia, including a ban on imported gas and oil from the country, according to the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

While most voters support the economic sanctions, just one-quarter think that they are having a major impact on Russia's invasion.

81% support the economic sanctions.

78% support the ban on Russian oil and gas.

25% think the sanctions are having a major impact.

49% think the sanctions are having a minor impact.

22% think the sanctions are having no impact.

More than half of voters think that the sanctions are having a negative impact on the United States.

33% say the sanctions are hurting the U.S. a lot.

39% say the sanctions are hurting the U.S. a little.

25% say the sanctions are having no impact on the U.S. economy.

"The poll finds widespread bipartisan support for sanctions. Moreover, Americans appear willing to bear some financial burden, at least for the time being, in the hopes of stopping the Russian assault," Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

The poll also found that less than half of voters approve of how Biden is handling the situation in Ukraine or sending troops to Ukraine, though more than half support sending troops to U.S. allies in Europe and are worried about the use of nuclear weapons.

46% approve of Biden's handling.

69% support sending troops to allies in Europe.

41% support sending troops to Ukraine.

69% are worried about nuclear weapons.

Monmouth polled 809 adults from March 10-14, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.