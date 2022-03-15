Poll: More Than Half of Voters Doubt Biden Will Run Again

A Wall Street Journal poll released last week found that 52% of registered voters do not think President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, with only 29% saying they expect him to pursue a second term and 19% unsure.

The survey, conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, showed that a plurality of Democrats, at 41%, believe the president will run again.

But 32% of Democratic respondents said they do not believe Biden will, while 26% were undecided.

In December, Biden told ABC News during an interview that he planned to run again but said he was "a great respecter of fate."

"Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then, in fact, I would run again," he added.

The 79-year-old Biden would be 82 years old if he is sworn into office for a second term, nearly a decade older than former President Ronald Reagan in 1985, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Some have cited the age concern as an issue and wish he could step aside for new, young talent in the Democratic Party.

"You can run for president at 35. I don't know why we would need the president to be over 75," a 20-year-old female college attendee of Biden's University of Wisconsin-Superior event earlier this month told The Journal.

However, age is not the only issue with the prospects of a second term. The president has consistently scored low approval ratings since the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer.

According to FiveThirtyEight, as of March 15, the average of polls regarding Biden's approval rating has him standing at only 42.9%, with 52.3% disapproving of his performance.