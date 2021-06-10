McConnell Slams AOC: Can't 'Sell Her Agenda' to Own Party

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday hit out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she called on her party to move forward while it has majorities in the House and the Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday: ''During the Obama admin, folks thought we’d have a 60 Dem majority for a while. It lasted 4 months. Dems are burning precious time & impact negotiating w/GOP who won’t even vote for a Jan 6 commission. McConnell’s plan is to run out the clock. It’s a hustle. We need to move now.''

She said earlier that day that ''Mitch McConnell and the Koch brothers are not worth setting the planet on fire for. I know some Dems may disagree with me, but that’s my unpopular opinion of the day.''

Responding to the New York Democrat on Fox News, McConnell said: "Well, to satisfy that particular member of Congress, I think the Democrats would have to have 60 votes in the Senate and all of them would have to be as far left as she is. I think her big complaint is with her own party."

Ocasio-Cortez also said on Wednesday that ''[President Joe] Biden & Senate Dems should take a step back and ask themselves if playing patty-cake w GOP Senators is really worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy to not pay their fair share of taxes, etc.''

McConnell went on to say on Thursday that "We had six major bills so far this year passed on a bipartisan basis where we worked together and we met in the middle.''

He added that Ocasio-Cortez’s agenda "is not in the middle,'' and said, "I don't think she could sell her agenda to their own party, much less find it any kind of appeal for that on my side.''

The minority leader added that the Senate is "trying to get an outcome on infrastructure ... something that is popular on both sides of the aisle."

He said, "All we're [Republicans are] insisting on is that the infrastructure bill be about infrastructure and not a whole lot of other things and that it be credibly paid for," and that the GOP is "continuing to engage in discussion" with its own members, Democrats and the White House.

McConnell said that Ocasio-Cortez "would like for it to be sort of a Green New Deal infrastructure package,'' adding, "I don't think that’s going to fly in the Senate.''