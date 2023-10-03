McConnell Lauds McCarthy's 'Unapologetic Patriotism'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement Tuesday night regarding the ouster of his counterpart, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hours earlier:

"Speaker McCarthy has my sincere thanks for his service to our nation in what is often a thankless role. The Speaker's tenure was bookended by historic fights, but as he reminded his colleagues when he took the gavel, 'our nation is worth fighting for.'

"The Speaker's appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and for conservative principles. His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace.

"Speaker McCarthy brought the hopes, dreams, and concerns of the people of California's 20th congressional district to the highest reaches of our national conversation. He embraced his role as foremost steward of the Capitol, welcoming American families to the center of their representative democracy.

"I am particularly grateful to the Speaker for our close working partnership. As Congressional Republicans continue the essential work begun during his tenure, Speaker McCarthy's unapologetic patriotism and unshakeable optimism will remain a valuable guide."