Missouri AG: SCOTUS Ruling Effectively Ends Abortion in the State

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has triggered parts of a Missouri bill effectively ending abortions in the state, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Missouri is the first state in the country to do so.

"Today, following the United States Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my office has yet again reinforced Missouri's dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn," he said in an emailed statement. "With this attorney general opinion, my office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court's ruling," said Schmitt in a statement.

"My Office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today's momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn."

A statement from his office noted: "Section B of HB126 states, 'The enactment of section 188.017 of this act shall only become effective upon notification to the revisor of statutes by an opinion by the attorney general of Missouri.'

"And Section 188.017 that is 'triggered' by an attorney general's opinion states, in part, 'Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency.'

"Thus, with the opinion from the Missouri Attorney General's Office, abortion, except in cases of medical emergency, is now outlawed in the state of Missouri."