Tags: minnesota | st. olaf | voter turnout | tim walz

Minnesota College Had 87.6 Percent Voter Turnout in 2020

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 05:56 PM EDT

St. Olaf College in Minnesota boasted an 87.6% voter turnout during the 2020 presidential election with help from its "election ambassador program," reported NBC News.

The university in September won an award for its nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts in 2022, nabbing the top spot among 500 colleges and universities for highest undergraduate voting rate overall, highest voting rate overall, and highest voting rate at a private four-year institution, among others.

"We are all about interpersonal connections," junior Roxi Wessel, an election ambassador, told NBC.

"For example, I'm in a band that has 100 people in it. And so I get up every year that there's an election, I stand up in front of everyone and I say, 'Hi, you all know me.'

"Folks who are connected to you already know you ... have a higher chance of acting on those things that you bring to their attention," Wessel added.

Minnesota ranks third among voter turnout, with 63.7% of eligible voters participating in elections, according to OnFocus.

The spotlight is bigger this election with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the Democratic ticket.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
