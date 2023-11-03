Mariannette Miller-Meeks Condemns Tlaib

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, issued a strong condemnation of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and her antisemitic comments and actions Friday, saying the House Ethics Committee should "urgently" address the pro-Hamas lawmaker.

Miller-Meeks' swift condemnation came the same day that Tlaib released a video to X, accusing President Joe Biden of promoting "genocide of the Palestinian people" in Gaza while spouting a Hamas slogan on social media — "from the river to sea."

"Rep. Rashida Tlaib has a long history of making antisemitic remarks since becoming a member of Congress," Miller-Meeks began. "The congresswoman has made multiple dangerous comments erroneously referring to Israel as an 'apartheid' and 'racist' state, accusing the government of Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' against Palestinians, and she has claimed that Israel is 'promoting racism and dehumanization.'"

A move to censure Tlaib in the House, a charge led by Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and wholly supported by Miller-Meeks, failed Wednesday after 23 Republicans voted against it.

Tlaib called Israel an apartheid state on Oct. 7, while Hamas terrorists were still slaughtering civilians. She later accused Israel of bombing a Gazan hospital — propagating Hamas' assertions — on Oct. 17 and has refused to walk it back despite proof that the rocket was misfired by a splinter terrorist group, Islamic Jihad. She has refused to condemn the slaughter of women and children, including infants, at the hands of Hamas.

"I condemn Rep. Tlaib's repulsive actions and remarks and wholeheartedly believe that they are contributing to the rise in violent actions against American Jewish communities," Miller-Meeks' statement went on. "The Ethics Committee should urgently address her conduct, which is why I have co-sponsored multiple resolutions condemning her speech and calling for censure.

"It's essential that the House bring up these resolutions for consideration that point to the facts of Representative Tlaib's harmful behavior. We must condemn these actions in a Constitutionally correct manner, and I urge my colleagues to support these bills and our Jewish communities."

On Friday, the 89-second video posted by Tlaib included a frame featuring protest chants from Michigan: "From the river to the sea!"

That slogan is a call for "erasing the state of Israel and its people" and a "rallying cry for terrorist groups," according to the American Jewish Committee.

Tlaib attempted to justify her use of the slogan hours later.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," she posted to X.

The end of Tlaib's video ended with the words: "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people."

Tlaib has pressed the Biden administration to call for a cease-fire, calls that he has rebuffed. However, he is now calling for a pause, which Israel summarily rejected on Friday during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit.