Pence Criticizes 'Disastrous' Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hit out at President Joe Biden and his administration over the ''disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,'' in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

"I was in Washington, D.C. on September 11, and the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, it's a foreign policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence said Tuesday on ''The Brian Kilmeade Show.''

"What you're seeing in the Biden administration I think is just an effort to shift the conversation and shift the blame from just an unspeakably poor effort to withdraw troops from Afghanistan," Pence added. "We all want our troops to come home, but not like that. … What the Biden administration has done in this case by arbitrarily announcing that they were going to bring troop levels to zero by September 11 … irrespective of the situation on the ground, set this disaster in motion."

When asked what would be different about the situation had former President Donald Trump been reelected, Pence said: "The difference was strength. I have no doubt whatsoever that you would not have seen the Taliban march into Mazar-i-Sharif without consequence. You would not have seen the Taliban march into Kabul."

He later added: ''The humiliating withdrawal that's underway today, the complete mismanagement of the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, does not take anything away from the incredible service that's taken place over the last 20 years.

"Our armed forces took the fight to al-Qaida and to the Taliban in Afghanistan, and I think we will mark the 20th anniversary of September 11 without another major terrorist event on American soil as a direct result of the service and sacrifice of those who served."