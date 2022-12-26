Pence Pranked? Ex-VP Did Not File to Run for President in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence has not officially declared to run for president in 2024, even though paperwork was filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission.

A form appeared on the FEC’s website Monday that reads “statement of candidacy” under Pence’s name, with “Office sought: Presidency” listed. But a spokesperson tweeted the former vice president did not file.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” Devin O’Malley tweeted.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted: “Someone filed a Pence filing. But it wasn’t Pence, his spokesman says, suggesting it was a prank.”

Former President Donald Trump, Pence’s former boss, is the only Republican so far to officially declare as a candidate in 2024 in what is expected to be a crowded primary field.

Trump and Pence have been at odds since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump believes Pence could have stopped Congress’ certification of the election results that day, and Pence blames the former president for sparking the riot.

In November, Pence said the GOP has “better choices in the future” than Trump.

“People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics,” Pence said. “And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same, that same compassion and generosity of spirit.”

