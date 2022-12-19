×
Pence Again Rejects Suggestion He'll Run for Senate

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 19 December 2022 02:05 PM EST

Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly rejected a pundit's suggestion that he'll run for the U.S. Senate.

"After @DanaPerino offers she thinks @Mike_Pence will run for Senate, he says if he runs, it will be for 'national' office. So he's still got his eye on the White House," syndicated columnist Debra J. Saunders tweeted Monday morning.

Perino, former White House press secretary under then-President George W. Bush, currently works as a Fox News host.

The latest news about Pence supports what his spokesman told Newsmax's John Gizzi earlier this month.

"[Pence] has no interest in running for the U.S. Senate," the Pence spokesman told Gizzi, who previously had reported that some Indiana Republicans suggested Pence could run for the seat that Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is relinquishing to run for governor in 2024.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


