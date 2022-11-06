Sen. Lee Says FBI Could Face 'Potential Restructuring'

The FBI could be potentially restructured with the goal of depoliticizing the agency, should the Republicans take control of Congress following this week’s midterm elections, said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

“Most FBI agents are still good and decent and not politically motivated. At headquarters, we've got problems, and we got problems that I think are going to demand a legislative response and possible restructuring,” Lee told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features.”

Lee added that Congress must hold a “a series of hearings and actually demand answers” from FBI officials regarding different issues that whistleblowers at the agency have revealed over the last few years, saying that “we've got questions that have remained unanswered for years.

"From the abuse of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, to unanswered questions about the raid on Mar-a-Lago, to unanswered questions regarding why the Attorney General of the United States saw fit to issue a letter, a memorandum, essentially accusing moms and dads concerned about what their kids are being taught in public schools of being domestic terrorists of some sort."

“We're going to get questions in those hearings. Once we have answered those questions, we move to the next phase,” Lee continued, noting that this next phase could be potential restructuring of the agency.

Lee is running for reelection and is facing Evan McMullin, an independent candidate supported by the Utah Democratic Party.

“I'm feeling very good about the race. We are guardedly optimistic, taking nothing for granted. And I do agree with you, there's going to be a red wave election and I can't wait. I can't wait to get back to doing things the way they're supposed to be done,” Lee said regarding the race.