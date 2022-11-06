Colo. Gov. Candidate Ganahl to Newsmax: 'Red Wave Rising'

Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is using her “mad mom slogan” to channel the angst of parents worried about underperformance in schools, rising crime, suicide, and drug addiction rates to guarantee “a red wave rising” in her state.

“Moms, dads, grandparents are really upset about what’s happening to our children in the schools," Ganahl said to Newsmax, "with one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug addiction rates for kids in the country.

“Crime is out of control here in this state; we are No. 1 in auto theft and No. 2 and rising fentanyl deaths. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do. I truly believe we’re going to see a huge upset on Tuesday night.”

Aside from parental concerns, Ganahl campaigned on cutting Colorado’s state income tax.

“Here in Colorado, we have one of the highest inflation rates in the nation at 16% since Joe Biden took office,” she said. “So people are really hurting; it's costing the average family an extra $11,700 to live right now.”

Ganahl said that Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., has “decimated the energy industry” in Colorado, adding 85 new taxes and fees. She also said the state government has expanded by 25%.

Ganahl said she has “a plan to take us to zero income tax over eight years,” similar to what Tennessee has done.

“They now have one of the hottest economies in the country,” Ganahl said. “Colorado is really hurting right now. We need to do everything we can to turn things around here.”

She added: “Sixty percent of kids in Colorado cannot read, write or do math at grade level. We are just devastating our children’s future here in Colorado."

“I’m going to go all in on school choice and make sure that the funding follows the families here in our beautiful state,” she said.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Ganahl’s opponent, Gov. Polis, currently holds a sizable 13.9-point lead.

Related Stories: