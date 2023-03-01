Twitter Reinstates Sen. Mike Lee's Personal Account

Twitter on Wednesday reversed the suspension of Sen. Mike Lee's personal account after he reached out to the social media platform "seeking answers."

"Thanks to all who assisted in operation #Free@basedMikeLee," Lee tweeted after the account was reinstated. "Still no explanation from @Twitter as to what happened."

Lee, R-Utah, was suspended after he demanded that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida release a U.S. Navy lieutenant jailed for a deadly car crash.

Lee tweeted directly at Kishida, telling him he had a short span of time to return Ridge Alkonis, who was sentenced to three years in prison for negligence in a car crash that killed two people in 2021, or face repercussions.

"If you don't hand him over in the next seven hours, a series of conversations will begin tomorrow to inform Americans of how poorly you're treating our military personnel — not just Ridge Alkonis, but all 55,000 U.S. forces in Japan," one tweet said.

"You've made your choice," the senator later wrote after midnight. "I hope you're ready for some conversations on the Senate floor that you're not likely to enjoy. This issue isn't going away, and neither am I."

He also tweeted: "自業自得," which means "what goes around comes around."