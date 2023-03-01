×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike lee | twitter

Twitter Reinstates Sen. Mike Lee's Personal Account

Twitter Reinstates Sen. Mike Lee's Personal Account
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 06:23 PM EST

Twitter on Wednesday reversed the suspension of Sen. Mike Lee's personal account after he reached out to the social media platform "seeking answers."

"Thanks to all who assisted in operation #Free@basedMikeLee," Lee tweeted after the account was reinstated. "Still no explanation from @Twitter as to what happened."

Lee, R-Utah, was suspended after he demanded that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida release a U.S. Navy lieutenant jailed for a deadly car crash.

Lee tweeted directly at Kishida, telling him he had a short span of time to return Ridge Alkonis, who was sentenced to three years in prison for negligence in a car crash that killed two people in 2021, or face repercussions.

"If you don't hand him over in the next seven hours, a series of conversations will begin tomorrow to inform Americans of how poorly you're treating our military personnel — not just Ridge Alkonis, but all 55,000 U.S. forces in Japan," one tweet said.

"You've made your choice," the senator later wrote after midnight. "I hope you're ready for some conversations on the Senate floor that you're not likely to enjoy. This issue isn't going away, and neither am I."

He also tweeted: "自業自得," which means "what goes around comes around."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Twitter on Wednesday reversed the suspension of Sen. Mike Lee's personal account after he reached out to the social media platform "seeking answers."
mike lee, twitter
202
2023-23-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved