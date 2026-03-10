Speaker Johnson: Iran Supplemental Funding 'Inevitable'

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday it is "inevitable" the House will take up a supplemental spending package for the conflict with Iran, but he is waiting for the White House to request additional funding.

"I think a supplemental funding bill for [the] military is inevitable," Johnson told reporters in Doral, Florida, where House Republicans are holding their annual caucus retreat.

"We don't yet know what the details of that will be. As you know, in the process it is submitted by the administration to the Congress, and then it's deliberated upon and passed," he said.

"We were anticipating a supplemental even before the Iran operation began, so that will happen. The timetable is yet to be determined."

Johnson's comments came amid reports the U.S. spent $5.6 billion on munitions during the first two days of Operation Epic Fury.

The administration has not provided a public assessment of the conflict's cost since it began Feb. 28 in a joint operation with Israel.

Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, told The Hill on Tuesday he imagines an Iran supplemental package is "going to be very expensive," adding he does not know what the numbers would be.

Johnson can afford to lose only one GOP vote if a supplemental package reaches the House floor, assuming all members are present and Democrats are unified in opposition.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it" if the Trump administration requests a supplemental spending package for Operation Epic Fury.

"As to the rationale or justification for this war of choice in the Middle East, listen, candidate [Donald] Trump promised that he was not going to get the country into an endless war, particularly in the Middle East in the aftermath of what we saw in places like Iraq and Afghanistan," Jeffries said.

"President Trump has now done the exact opposite. And absent him actually providing us with a compelling rationale, he's going to have a difficult case to make on Capitol Hill."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that Operation Epic Fury is succeeding "faster than we anticipated."

"The president and the U.S. military's initial timeline was about four to six weeks to achieve the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, again to destroy their missiles and their ability to make them, destroy their navy, permanently deny them nuclear weapons forever, and to ... weaken their evil terrorist proxies in the region," Leavitt said in remarks that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"We know that the U.S. military and our warfighters are quickly and expeditiously executing these objectives well ahead of schedule," she said.

"But ultimately, the operations will end when the commander in chief determines the military objectives have been met, fully realized, and that Iran is in a position of complete and unconditional surrender whether they say it or not."