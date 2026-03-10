Report: US Urges Israel to Stop Attacking Iran's Oil Sites

The Trump administration has asked Israel not to carry out further strikes on Iranian energy sites, particularly oil infrastructure, marking the first time Washington has sought to restrain Israeli operations since the two countries launched a joint campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, Axios first reported.

According to three sources familiar with the discussions, the message was delivered Monday at a senior political level and directly to Eyal Zamir, the Israeli military's chief of staff.

One Israeli official confirmed the outreach, while a source familiar with the matter said the White House provided several strategic reasons for the request.

First, U.S. officials argued that strikes on fuel depots and oil infrastructure risk harming ordinary Iranians, many of whom oppose the regime.

Second, President Donald Trump reportedly wants to preserve Iran's oil sector so it could potentially cooperate with the U.S. after the war, similar to the administration's approach toward Venezuela's energy industry.

Third, the administration warned that attacks on Iran's energy sites could provoke retaliatory strikes against Gulf oil infrastructure, which could disrupt global supplies.

Iran has already launched drone attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf states earlier in the conflict, though they caused limited damage.

U.S. officials fear that escalating strikes on Iranian oil assets could push Tehran to respond more aggressively and drive oil prices sharply higher.

One source told Axios that Trump views attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure as a "doomsday option" that should be used only if Iran directly targets Gulf oil facilities first.

Trump appeared to signal that stance publicly on Monday, warning that Iran would be hit "20 times harder" if it threatens global oil supplies.

In a Truth Social post, he said the U.S. could "take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again," a comment the source said hinted at potential oil-sector strikes.

Some Republican allies have also expressed concern about targeting Iran's energy sector.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a vocal supporter of the war effort, urged Israel to "be cautious about what targets you select," arguing that Iran's oil economy will be crucial if the current regime collapses and the country seeks to rebuild.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the U.S. had not attacked Iranian fuel depots and distanced the administration from those strikes.

The White House, the Israeli Embassy in Washington, and the Israeli military declined to comment.

The request comes amid a broader regional conflict triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that have prompted retaliatory attacks and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a key choke point for global oil shipments, raising fears of wider economic fallout.