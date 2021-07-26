Former Sen. Mike Enzi Hospitalized After Serious Bike Accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi remains hospitalized after suffering a serious bicycle accident, the Gillette News Record reported on Monday.

The 77-year-old Wyoming Republican, who retired earlier this year after 24 years in the Senate, was taken to the hospital following the accident and stabilized before being flown to a Colorado medical facility by air ambulance.

His son Brad asked for prayers from the public in a tweet, writing "One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night … Any and all prayers and thoughts accepted no denomination or creed preferred. Just lift him up!"

In the election to fill Enzi’s seat last November, Sen.Cynthia Lummis easily beat her Democrat challenger, Merav Ben-David, The Hill reported.