Report: Ticket-Splitters Play Key Role in Battleground States

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 09:12 PM EST

Ticket-splitting voters could play a pivotal role in key battleground states, such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, The Hill reported Sunday.

"I think at the end of the day, there are a lot of people who see [Gov.] Brian Kemp and Raphael Warnock as relatively stable figures," one Georgia Democratic strategist said. "Herschel Walker is a mess. Voters see that. And Stacey [Abrams] — she's a good candidate, but it's just hard to convince people to throw Kemp out of there."

"I think voters are being more discerning about all of this than a lot of the political class, the media, gives them credit for," they added.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Walker leads Warnock in the majority of the publication polls conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. And Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leads in all polls conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 against his Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz appears to be gaining momentum against the state's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as Oz, who was 8 points behind Fetterman in September, is now locked even.

