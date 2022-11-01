Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Shapiro 'Too Extreme' for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano told Newsmax his Democrat opponent Josh Shapiro was "too extreme" for the state.

Reacting to a tweet from Shapiro, Mastriano told "Prime News" that Shapiro, the state attorney general, is "too dangerous to be governor of Pennsylvania.

"That's all he has to run on is name calling."

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, added Shapiro "has been our attorney general for six years, and crime is collapsing our state. Our city is running amok — Philadelphia — record homicides. We're seeing lawlessness in the streets; you know, 2,000 shooting victims, 1,000 carjackings."

Mastriano added Shapiro, who has refused to debate him, is "too extreme to defend this constitutional republic.

"The guy has nothing to run on, so he devolves to the typical Democrat playbook of name-calling," Mastriano said.

"That's why he didn't want to debate me because I would have mopped the floor with him worse than Fetterman got taken down last week."

According to FiveThirtyEight's list of sourced polls ranging from Oct. 14-28, Shapiro has won in all of them. And, according to the publication's weighted aggregated polling for Nov. 1, Mastriano is 9.3 points behind Shapiro.

The closest Mastriano ha polled with Shapiro is an Oct. 24 Rasmussen Reports poll that had him down just 3 points, which is at the margin of error.

